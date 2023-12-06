🔊 Listen to this

The 12th Annual Christmas Cookie Walk will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Parish, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood, Hanover Township.

Cost is $10 for a container (you choose your 20 cookies), $40 for a large platter (80 cookies), $55 for an extra-large platter (120 cookies). Complimentary coffee, tea and cocoa will be provided to all customers.

Santa will make a visit from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This event is sponsored by the parish’s Youth Ministry.

For more information and/or reservations, call 570-814-6444 or visit www.exhc.org.