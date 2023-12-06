🔊 Listen to this

St. Faustina Kowalska Parish in Nanticoke will present “The Miracle of Bethlehem,” a Christmas play, at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17, at the Cultural Centre of St. Faustina, 38 West Church Street, Nanticoke. A 48-member cast will depict the birth and resurrection of Jesus in narration and song. A shuttle bus will be available from and back to the church parking lot, at 520 S. Hanover Street starting at 5:45 p.m. with the last run at 6:45 p.m. Food will be available. Free will offerings are greatly appreciated.