For the 19th consecutive year, The UPS Store at the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming will be a Toys for Tots drop off point for the annual US Marine Corps Reserve drive for toy donations.

During the busy Christmas season please take the time to make a donation for this wonderful cause. With your support, we can help make a difference in the lives of the more than 13 million children who live in poverty.

John Minetola, owner, estimates that his store collected more than $2,000 worth of toys in 2022. The deadline for this year is Friday, Dec. 15.