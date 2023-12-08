🔊 Listen to this

FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, is pleased to announce a Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donation of $25,157.87 to Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) to fund scholarships for 19 students enrolled at LCCC.

“We congratulate the 19 recipients of this year’s scholarship funding,” said Gerard Champi, FNCB Bank President & CEO. “We look forward to witnessing their continued success at Luzerne County Community College and beyond.”

“This generous support from our long-time community partner FNCB Bank will greatly help the students at Luzerne County Community College achieve their academic and career goals with less of a financial burden,” commented Rebecca Brominski, Executive Director LCCC Foundation.

Since 2010, FNCB has contributed more than $3 million to local educational and scholarship organizations through the EITC initiative. The support of LCCC is part of FNCB’s Community Caring initiative. As a local community bank, FNCB is committed to making a difference through volunteerism, donations, and outreach programs.