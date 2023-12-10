🔊 Listen to this

KISS (Kids Innovating Stage and Sound) Theatre Company announces the celebration of its 150th show with its production of Annie KIDS, scheduled to perform on December 15th, 16th, and 17th.

Located in Joe Amato’s East End Centre in Wilkes-Barre, KISS has been producing shows for more than 17 years, beginning with their first show in the summer of 2006, Annie

KISS Theatre Company serves local children ages five through graduating high school seniors. The productions are broken down by age group featuring performances by the Littles, Middles, and Teens. Each group takes the stage several times a year, learning scripts, choreography, and music for each show. With a mission to educate, entertain, and enrich the lives of young people, KISS is open to children of all levels and abilities.

The Littles program introduces basic theatre knowledge and skills to children ages 5-10. The young actors learn how to navigate a script, identify stage direction, and develop a 30-to-45-minute show that is performed for the public.

The Middles program starts to challenge actors ages 8-14 on character development, stage presence, and acting choices. The music in these productions introduces more complex melodies and the choreography keeps the actors on their toes. The performances themselves introduce more complicated themes and each show runs for about 60-75 minutes.

The Teens workshop pushes the actors to polish their skills, grow their confidence, and push themselves out of their comfort zones. From ages 14 to high school seniors, students work on full productions with choreography and musical scores from professional works.

As of the fall of 2023, KISS has opened its doors to a new free application-based program, the KISS Theatre Jr. Technical Internship Program. This initiative opens the technical side of theatre – painting, set design, sound, and light board operation – to young people who prefer to be behind the curtain.

As a nonprofit organization, KISS relies on the generosity of its community to keep the lights on and the curtain up. Each year the theatre company hosts its biggest fundraiser, Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre, which raises necessary operating funds to produce the shows KISS students perform every year. The next Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre will take place on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the F.M. Kirby Center.

KISS Theatre Company also has a scholarship program for young thespians who need assistance with the tuition costs associated with theatre. The organization encourages families to inquire about eligibility. KISS also gratefully welcomes the support of that scholarship fund should any local businesses or individuals like to help provide access to the theatre for interested children.

To purchase tickets to any of KISS Theatre Company’s shows or to support its fundraising efforts, please visit kisstheatre.org.

