The Everhart Museum in Scranton welcomes everyone to celebrate the fun festivities of winter at the second annual Snow Much Fun Community Day on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Guests of all ages are invited to explore the Museum’s exhibitions with free admission to the Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and enjoy free activities, crafts, live music, and more from 1 to 4 p.m.

Features of the day include:

• Winter arts and crafts, including build-your-own ornaments, coloring activities, and more

• Children’s art workshop with author and illustrator Lindsay Barrett George

• Free photo booth by Freez the Moment Photobooth

• Live seasonal music by the Doug Smith Jazz Trio

• Face painting by Happy Faces, Face Painting

• Rocks and minerals demonstrations with Steve Carter of Penn Minerals

• Vouchers for free hot chocolate for all children at Blackwatch Cafe in Nay Aug Park

For more information and updates, visit everhart-museum.org/.•