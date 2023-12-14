Salad a cool, refreshing and colorful option

Apples, carrots, an onion, a red pepper, lemon juice, herbs and of course sauerkraut went into the Sauerkraut Salad our Times Leader test cook made this week.

When I brought a bowl of sauerkraut salad into the newsroom earlier this week, the first responses I heard were:

“Eww,” from columnist Bill O’Boyle.

“No, thanks,” from executive editor Joe Soprano.

“I’m sorry to tell you this,” from reporter Hannah Simerson. “But I just hate sauerkraut.”

Was I dismayed? Not at all. I decided to work on Hannah, putting a tiny portion on a plate and urging her to try it piece by piece.

“Do you like the apple?” I asked.

“Do you like the red pepper?”

“The carrot?”

“I feel like I’m a little toddler,” she said, with both of us collapsing into laughter as she admitted she liked every ingredient except the sauerkraut itself.

Later, Bill admitted the chilled salad “wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be,” but explained he prefers sauerkraut “warm, with pork roast or on a hot dog.”

“I’ve never had sauerkraut cold,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said, noting she suspected she would have enjoyed it more if she had “something more bland,” perhaps meat, to eat with it.

Reporters Margaret Roarty and Kevin Carroll both called the salad “interesting,” with sauerkraut fan Kevin outright saying he liked it, and Margaret thinking it was a little too acidic.

Speaking for myself, I loved this dish. And if you’re wondering what led me to make it, it’s because Mark turned on the movie “Frozen,” which ABC aired Sunday evening.

As Elsa was singing “Let It Go” and forging her ice castle out of thin air in a setting that seems to be based on Norway, I started thinking about Scandinavia, and casually began to leaf through the Scandinavian section of an international cookbook that I’d picked up at one of the Osterhout Free Library’s used book sales.

Should I make Glögg? I asked myself. No, nothing alcoholic for the taste testers.

Should I make Swedish meatballs? No, Mark has already done that.

But as I continued to turn the pages, I found this sauerkraut salad (in the German section, right next to the Scandinavian section) and I realized it would be easy and healthful (sauerkraut is loaded with vitamin C) and that I could make it look very colorful if I added a red pepper, along with the called -for carrot and green herbs.

Actually, I adapted the recipe even more, because I skipped the 2 tablespoons of oil, and 2 tablespoons of sugar the cookbook authors mentioned. Instead, I added unsweetened applesauce as well as a chopped apple, and figured that would lend sufficient sweetness to the salad.

My final taste tester of the day was news editor Roger DuPuis, who sampled the salad around 8 p.m. — almost 12 hours after I’d made it that morning — while I was writing a story about Tuesday’s Our Lady of Guadalupe festivities.

“I really like it,” Roger said. “It’s very refreshing, and I’m enjoying the citrus notes. I could see it with a platter of sausages and spaetzle (noodles) in the summer.”

And now for the recipe, loosely based on one in the 1996 edition of “Around the World Meals in Minutes.”

SAUERKRAUT SALAD

32 ounces of sauerkraut (from a can, or jar, or homemade)

2 large carrots, grated

1 red pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, diced

1 apple, peeled and chopped

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

juice of one lemon

1 tablespoon fresh parsley

1 tablespoon fresh dill leaves

Unless you really like the salty flavor sauerkraut can have, start by placing sauerkraut in a colander and rinsing it, which will remove some of the salt and give it a more mild flavor. Then put it in a bowl with the grated carrots, chopped red pepper, diced onion and chopped apple. Pour the lemon juice over the apple pieces, which should prevent them from discoloring. Toss all ingredients together. Stir unsweetened applesauce into the mix. Add the herbs as a final garnish. Chill and serve.