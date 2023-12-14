Students ‘Give Change to Make a Change’

The students at Dana Elementary Center recently sponsored “Give Change to Make a Change” during the month of October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Each student was asked to bring in change to support the Cancer Wellness Center (formerly Candy’s Place) of Forty Fort. Through the students’ efforts, Dana Elementary was able to raise $465 to donate to the worthy cause. Shown from left are, seated on floor: Adilynn Stanislowski, Quency Scotland. Seated at table: Charlotte VanKuyk, Harper Meyers, Avalynn Pineda, Paxton Mazza, Adrian Rascon, Kane Zaro and Khymanni Evans. Back Row: Mr. Jeffrey DeRocco, Principal, Ahlyanna Evans, Jordyn Diaz, Samantha Morgan, Madeline Hutchison, Kris Martin, McKenna Robbins, Vada Thomas, Charles Tabor, Alexander Arledge, Teyah Gramps, Nalaya Leitem, Jackson Piczon and Mrs. Maylan Nicholson, School Counselor.