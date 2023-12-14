🔊 Listen to this

The Twin Boro Lions Club of Sugar Notch and Warrior Run along with International Order of Odd Fellows Askam Lodge 899 held their annual children’s Christmas Party on Dec. 9. The children enjoyed refreshments, received a gift from Santa and took home a goodie bag. Four lucky children won bicycles at the event. Shown with Santa Claus are, from left, bike winners Carson Shovlin, Shawnee Wells, Charlotte Heller and Lillian Schneider.