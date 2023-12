🔊 Listen to this

American Legion Post / Squadron 644 Swoyersville recently made clothing and monetary donations totaling $1,50o to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. Shown are, from left: Tom Walsh, Squadron 644 Commander, Ed Tressa, Post 644 Commander, Karen Tomascello, Centers Physical Therapy Department, and Garry Vanscoy, Squadron 644 Finance Officer.