The Friends of the Osterhout Free Library are delighted to announce that they were recently able to donate $35,500 to the Osterhout Free Library. These funds will be used to provide materials for the Library of Things, and will support School Outreach Programs and Educational Programs for All Ages.

This dedicated group of volunteers devotes many hours per week throughout the year, accepting donations, sorting books and supervising the Friends Book Shop which is open during regular library hours. Their hard work culminates in June during the week-long Annual Tent Book Sale – which has grown to be one of the library’s biggest fundraisers of the year. The Friends also host bag sales throughout the year, all in an effort to raise critical funds for library programs and services.

Joining the Friends group as a member starts at just $15/individual membership and can help provide books and educational opportunities to local children, staff education and development, items for the library and so much more! To learn more about membership or volunteering your time with the Friends of the Osterhout, please contact Linda Kubiak, Friends of the OFL President at [email protected] or call the library at 570-823-0156. All members of the Friends of the Osterhout Free Library receive free entry to the Annual Tent Sale Preview Night!

For more information on the Osterhout Free Library and the vital services they have been providing Luzerne County for more than 134 years, see osterhout.info or stop in for a visit. The Osterhout Free Library is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.er.