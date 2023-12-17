🔊 Listen to this

I’m always glad when I’m able to share that someone’s achieved a goal they’ve worked hard to obtain.

That’s why sitting at Huns’ West Side Café in Luzerne (years ago known as Exit 6) on Thursday night I marveled at new owner Christine Day, a 13-year employee who’s been committed and loyal to the business since Greg Hunsinger opened it.

While Greg is also in the process of selling Huns’ Café 99 in Wilkes-Barre to longtime bartender Jimmy Finn, Huns’ West Side Café in the Luzerne Shopping Center was officially sold as of last week.

The proud new owner of that establishment is 40-year-old Christine Day, someone I’ve been acquainted with for many years. You may also know her from her time behind the bar at the River Grille and Smokey Bones. She’s a hospitality industry veteran whose ideas have included fun like the popular trivia night at the River Grille on Tuesdays.

When we stopped in to West Side Café on Thursday night, the place was bustling with business and twinkling with Christmas lights, with Christine’s extra sparkle behind the bar. While she may have purchased the business, she still plans to bartend a few nights a week, and it was evident she has a loyal following happy to hang out with her.

I spoke to her about what a heartwarming experience the new ownership has been, as friends and family have been sending flowers and well wishes.

I’m rooting for her, too. In this economic climate, it’s no small feat to take on a small business, but when you have a passion and love for something, you go for it.

Christine is doing just that.

The staff will remain the same, as will the menu. Perhaps a few food additions will get added and she may change a wall or two, but for now most everything is staying the same.

It’s a testament to the good business Hunsinger ran for all of those years and the customers who, from my purview, are there on the regular.

But besides the regular crowd, Christine told me people have been booking the big high-top tables for holiday gatherings and, of course, Sunday football brings people out this time of year.

On this night, I had the cheesesteak special, Oscar had chicken bites and we split a white tomato basil pizza. That’s just a small glimpse into the menu which consists of appetizers, salads, wraps, sandwiches and pizza.

I’m so happy for both Christine and Greg. While it’s the end of a chapter for Greg, it’s the beginning of a new one for Christine. It’s one for which she’s well-prepared.

Cheers to Christine, Greg and the whole Huns’ West Side Café family.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].