Employees of Luzerne County recently made a donation of $395 to the Valley Santa project. Shown, first row, from left: Sarah Borland, Valley Santa; Joe Borland, Valley Santa; Sheri Slusser, Luzerne County; Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager. Second row: Debbie Warkevicz; Heather Hunsinger; Ashlee Kozak; Michelle Bednar; Mary Roselle, Dawn Elmy, Emily Walting; Nick Volpetti, Nicole Ledoretti, all Luzerne County employees. For more information about Valley Santa, visit www.valleysanta.org. For more information about Luzerne County, visit www.luzernecounty.org.