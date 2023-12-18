🔊 Listen to this

Heavy lifting can be common this time of year.

Maybe you recently moved your furniture to make room for a Christmas tree or sifted through a stack of totes and boxes to find all of your holiday decorations.

We haven’t had much yet, but we’re likely to see some snow accumulation soon, and that means shoveling.

So, with all of this strenuous back and leg work going on, it’s important to understand the signs of potential injury. If you’ve ever felt a pain in your stomach or burning in your pelvis after lifting something heavy, you might have developed a hernia. The relatively common condition can affect anyone, and symptoms can vary based on who you are and where your hernia is.

Hernias typically occur in the abdomen or groin when an organ (more likely a segment of one) or fatty tissue protrudes through the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. They can be caused by previous injury, muscle weakness, straining from heavy lifting, constipation or persistent coughing and sneezing.

People can be born with weak stomach muscles, and muscles can also weaken with age. Lifestyle factors like being overweight, smoking and eating an unhealthy diet can contribute to weakening your abdominal wall.

Regardless of the cause of a hernia, common symptoms include:

Bulge in the groin or scrotum or swelling in the scrotum

Discomfort in the groin that gets worse when you bend or lift something

Heaviness in the groin or abdomen

Pain or discomfort during a bowel movement or urination

Pain or discomfort toward the end of the day, particularly if you were standing a lot

Fever, vomiting, nausea or severe cramping, which could be signs of a strangulated hernia

In women and infants, symptoms can be slightly different.

In women, hernias may not produce a visible bulge and pain can be sharper or feel more like burning.

A lump in an infant’s groin or belly button while they are crying, coughing or making a bowel movement could be a sign of a hernia. If you notice this protrusion, make an appointment to visit your pediatrician to determine if treatment is needed.

The type and location of a hernia are variables when it comes to symptoms too. The five most common are:

Inguinal – Also called groin hernias, these are the most common. They happen when the intestine or bladder extends into the abdominal wall or into the groin’s inguinal canal. You might see swelling and have pain at the top of your thigh where it meets your groin.

Incisional – This type occurs when the intestine protrudes through the abdominal wall at the site of a previous surgery. This can happen even years following surgery.

Femoral – This happens when part of the intestine causes a bulge in the upper part of the thigh, close to the groin. You might have no symptoms or have pain around your thigh or hip.

Umbilical – These occur when part of the intestine extends into the umbilical opening in the abdominal area, typically causing swelling around the belly button.

Hiatal – This is when the upper part of the stomach squeezes through an opening in the diaphragm. A small one might be harmless, but a larger one can cause symptoms like heartburn.

Hernias typically can’t heal on their own. Left untreated, they usually get bigger and more painful and could cause serious health risks. If the tissue protruding through the hernia becomes squeezed too tightly, it can cause a strangulated hernia, which cuts off blood flow to the bowel and requires emergency surgery.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and strengthening your abdominal muscles can help lower your risk of hernia.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].