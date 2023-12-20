🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre chapter of the Junior League recently held a holiday party for its members, which also included awarding the annual Trailblazer Award. The recipient criteria centers around a woman who is addressing a critical need in our community. The 2023 award winner was Donna Nelson from Adopt A Single Mom Project.

The members gathered at The Venue in Dupont for the celebration.

In accepting the award, Nelson said, “Every mother deserves to be recognized and supported by our community, especially single mothers who are sole providers for their children and typically put the priorities of their children and home first, thus neglecting their own self care. Our organization seeks to provide support in a variety of ways, which includes providing gifts to these mothers around the holiday season”

To support Adopt A Single Mom Project visit adoptasinglemom.org/.

For more information on applying to become a Junior League Wilkes-Barre member, visit www.jl-wb.org/.