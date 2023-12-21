🔊 Listen to this

The combined choirs of Corpus Christi (West Pittston) and St. Barbara (Exeter) Parishes will be featured on WNEP ‘s Christmas broadcast. The choir will be performing hymns from “A Festival of Lessons and Carols” by Hal H. Hopson.

Lessons and Carols had its origin at Truro Cathedral in England on Christmas Eve 1880, developed by Bishop FW. Benson. In 1918 it was adapted by King’s College Chapel in Cambridge, broadcast by the BBC, and quickly spread throughout the world.

It is the retelling of the Christian faith from the fall of Adam to the birth of Christ.

The broadcast will be part of WNEP Channel 16’s Christmas Day programming at 5 a.m., 6 a.m. and 12:30-1 p.m. It can also be viewed on WNEP.com.