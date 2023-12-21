🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Green Cemetery recently held a remembrance service for the 26 men and boys who perished in the Nanticoke No. 1 Slope mine disaster on December 18, 1885. While working in the mine, a cave-in quickly filled the area with water and quicksand. All attempts by the rescue workers to reach the victims were unsuccessful. Shown in photo reading the names of those entombed are members of Hanover Green Cemetery Board of Directors, left to right; Jackie Keiser, Lorraine Smith, and Len Luba.