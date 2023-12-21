🔊 Listen to this

The Ben August Thanks for Giving Day 5K was held on Nov. 23, 2023.

More than 350 athletes registered for this first year event and covered the 5K distance by running or walking. In all, $11,355 was raised and divided among three different local non-profit organizations: CEO, Sara’s Table and Food Dignity.

All proceeds raised on this Thanksgiving event will go towards feeding local people in need.

A check presentation was held on Dec. 6 at the JCC.