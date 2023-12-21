🔊 Listen to this

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield employees in Wilkes-Barre have been helping to make the holidays a little brighter for local children.

Employees have been purchasing and wrapping gifts that will go to kids at the Children’s Service Center.

“This holiday project started as a small department that was collecting on their own about 10 years ago,” regional manager of community affairs Katie Kemmerer said. “Then we decided open it up to all of our employees.”

The staff at Highmark collected enough gifts to help more than 100 kids at Children’s Service Center this year.