🔊 Listen to this

This week has been a whirlwind with a massive to-do list and a lot of things to get done before tonight, tomorrow and next weekend.

Would you agree?

I’ve run into so many people out and about in the past week at places like Michael Mootz Candies in Hanover Township, the Bee Hive Gift Shop and Boscov’s in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, Bathtime Boutique and Alley’s Chocolate Shoppe in Forty Fort, the Bagel Bar in Kingston, Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre Township and others. The list goes on.

During that time I’ve had many conversations, with most people telling me they’re ready for the season, but not stressing if they forget something.

I concur.

I’ve purchased for everyone on my list, prepared little gift bags and cards for all and am ready for whatever today and tomorrow bring.

I’m feeling super festive this year, and hope you are too.

While the hustle and bustle is great, and I’ve thoroughly loved all of the running around and shopping, my favorite moments when thinking about the past week were of an ugly sweater party at my friends Jen and Justin’s house at Harveys Lake.

In the past, I grabbed any old sweater, but this year I put some thought into it.

I’ve put more time and thought into parties like this recently. I’ve also reverted back to some of my old ways, like watching classic television shows at night.

For this ugly sweater party, I decided to don a Golden Girls-themed sweater, featuring Blanche and Dorothy, two of the girls from the popular 1980s sitcom. I’m very aware that most men in their 30s do not watch that, but since I do, I thought it would be funny.

Everyone got a kick out of it, and I ended up winning a prize for most unique sweater.

I didn’t care about winning anything that night, but I did care about being there among good friends and celebrating the spirit of the season.

We all shared our Christmas plans, discussed gifts we were giving, and had an all-around jovial time.

We also played reindeer games with inflatable antlers and had a “find the pickle” ornament competition on the tree. Just simple games like that spur laughter and good fun.

Kudos to my friends Jen and Justin for organizing this small extravaganza for their friends.

Since today is Christmas Eve, I hope you’re all having those kind of good-natured moments with your family and loved ones.

And if you get the chance, play some reindeer games for fun.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].