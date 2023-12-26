🔊 Listen to this

Happy holidays!

I hope your celebrations are full of family, merriment and gratitude.

As many of us gather over good food, drink and company to gracefully close the year behind and greet the year ahead, we’ll think about how we can set a healthier standard for ourselves. A new year is always a new opportunity to prioritize our health, and we will do our best to stick to better diets, exercise routines and lifestyle commitments.

One of the best ways to kick off a new year on a healthy note is to get better sleep. A good sleep schedule can be taken for granted, but getting the proper amount of sleep can help us feel better physically and mentally.

In fact, sleep is a more critical component to our overall health than we might think. Even if we’re eating well and exercising frequently, a lack of proper sleep can undermine those efforts to be well.

Short term effects of not getting enough sleep can be lack of alertness, impaired memory and general moodiness, which can put stress on our relationships and interactions with others. Being tired all the time can limit our ability to exercise and participate in our regular activities. In the long term, we can increase our risk of serious health conditions.

Adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep per night. Investing in this much sleep can bring us significant health benefits.

Sleep plays a role in our cardiovascular health as it’s a factor in healing our heart and repairing our blood vessels. Sleep deficiency has been linked to increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke.

Research has shown that folks who get the sleep they need are less likely to be obese. When we sleep well, we maintain a healthy balance of hormones that make us feel hungry and full. When these hormones are well managed, we’re less likely to overeat and binge.

When we’re well rested, we also have more energy to exercise and cook healthy meals.

Our immune system depends on our ability to get good sleep. Chronic sleep deficiency can affect the way our immune systems defend our bodies against harmful or foreign substances. Studies have indicated people who get seven hours of sleep or less are almost three times more likely to get sick than those who get eight hours or more.

And let’s not forget the positive impact on brain function. A good night’s rest raises our productivity, ability to concentrate and our emotional and social intelligence. We’re more empathetic, thoughtful and benefit from better memory and problem-solving ability when we’re well rested.

So, I hope you’re enjoying your holiday traditions, joyous celebrations and a moderate amount of indulgence. As you get back to your day-to-day routines and look to establish or maintain healthy habits, put sleep high on your priority list. Catching plenty of Zs will put you in a position to feel well, live well and put your best foot forward in the new year.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].

