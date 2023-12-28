🔊 Listen to this

Several members of the Junior Club of the Mozart Club of Wilkes-Barre held a Christmas program on Dec. 18 at the Pittston Active Adult Center. The students performed instrumental selections with narrations of the historical background of each piece. The singers signed and sang other selections.

Signing was taught to the children by Kristen Hibbard American Sign Language interpreter.

Grace Hibbard performed piano and vocal solos.

The Mozart Club consists of a Senior and Junior Division. The club was organized in 1906 and was Federated with the National and State Federation of Music Clubs in 1921. Their mission is to encourage and promote musical interest among its members and to encourage the development of musical talent in the youth of the community.

The local club is one of three clubs in the Northeast Region of PA. Although it originated in Wilkes-Barre all those years ago, it is now comprised of members from every locale in Luzerne County.

New members are always welcome. For further information please call (570) 824-6102.