Orthodox parish follows Julian calendar

While most of their fellow Christians have celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25, members of St. John’s Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield, Lackawanna County, follow the Julian calendar and are looking forward to celebrating Christmas on Jan. 7.

The cathedral, located at 706 Hill St. in Mayfield, is a parish of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia. The upcoming schedule includes:

Saturday, Jan. 6: Eve of the Nativity of Christ, strict fast day, confessions at 7:15 a.m., Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom and bringing out Nativity Icon, 8 a.m.; Great Complines and Matins, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7: Nativity of Our Lord hours at 8:45 a.m., Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8: Synaxis of the Most Holy Theotokos, second day of the Nativity; Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, 9:30 a.m., open house at the Church Center following Divine Liturgy. All are welcome.

Wednesday Jan. 9: Holy Protomartyr and Archdeacon Stephen, third day of the Nativity, Divine Liturgy at 8 a.m.

Responses to all services will be sung by St. John’s Choir, directed by Gary Brzuchalski and Matushka Larissa Sorochka.