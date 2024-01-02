Wyoming Valley West class of ‘73 supports Nurse’s Pantry Program

The Wyoming Valley West Class of 1973 marked their 50-year reunion by raising $3,000 plus a car full of supplies for the United Way’s Nurse’s Pantry Program.

Motivated by a desire to give back and support their alma mater, the initiative was dedicated to benefiting grade school students of the Wyoming Valley West School District. Originally aiming to raise $1,973 to align with their graduation year, the class surpassed expectations, contributing an additional $1,027 to the goal.

The Nurse’s Pantry program, operated by the United Way of Wyoming Valley, addresses a critical issue — students missing school due to a lack of essential resources. Families facing economic challenges often struggle with access to basic necessities such as hygiene products, school supplies, appropriate clothing, footwear, outerwear, undergarments, and lice treatment kits.

Operating in 27 schools across eight districts in the Wyoming Valley, the Nurse’s Pantry program benefits more than 4,000 students per year. With the generous support of the Wyoming Valley West Class of 1973, students from Chester Street, Dana Street, State Street, and Third Avenue Elementary Centers will receive support throughout this year and the following school year.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Wyoming Valley West Class of 1973 for their generous donation and commitment to positively impacting the lives of current students in the halls they once traveled,” said Yvette Magistro, Vice President of Resource Development of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

“Their support will enable us to reach more students in need,” added Ashley Winslow, Director of Community Impact.

Debbie Lyons, graduate of the Class of 1973, said “The Wyoming Valley West Class of 1973 encourages others to join them in supporting local initiatives that make a positive impact on the lives of students and families.”

For more information about the United Way of Wyoming Valley and the Nurse’s Pantry program, please visit www.unitedwaywb.org.