Admitted attorneys are shown in the photo with the judges and officers of the bar association, from left, standing to the rear of the Bench: Atty. Gerard Gaughan, Esq. (YLD Vice President), Atty. Joseph P.J. Burke III (Treas./Secretary), and Atty. Jessica Miraglia (YLD President). Seated, front row on the Bench: Judge Lesa S.Gelb, Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., and Judge Tarah C. Toohil. Standing to the left of the Bench: Atty. Girard J. Mecadon (President), Atty. Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy (Vice President) and Atty. Anthony G. Cardone YLD Secretary). Seated on the Bench, second row: Judge Richard M. Hughes III, President Judge Michael T. Vough, and Judge Tina Polacheck Gartley. Standing, back row: Atty. Matthew T. Finnegan, Atty. Gabrielle Hartzel, Atty. Ryan Kelleher, Atty. Rachel Insalaco, and Atty. Rachel A. Jones.

Ceremony held at Luzerne County Courthouse

The Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County recently admitted six new member attorneys in an en banc court ceremony held at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

President Judge Michael T. Vough presided over the admissions, with Judge Lesa S. Gelb swearing in the admitted attorneys, and Judge Tarah C. Toohil delivering the Remarks of the Court.

Attorney Girard J. Mecadon, president of the bar association, and Attorney Jessica Miraglia, president of the W-BLLA Young Lawyers’ Division, also addressed the attorneys, their friends, families, and well-wishers who attended the event.

Admitted were Attorney Gabrielle Hartzel, sponsored by Judge Tina Polacheck Gartley, Attorney Ryan Kelleher sponsored by Judge Lesa S. Gelb, Attorney Katlin R. Humensky sponsored by the retired Judge Joseph M. Cosgrove, Attorney Matthew T. Finnegan sponsored by Attorney Catherine R. O’Donnell, Attorney Rachel Insalaco sponsored by Attorney Joseph D. Burke Sr., and Attorney Rachel A. Jones sponsored by Attorney Jarrett J. Ferentino.