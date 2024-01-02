Ceremony held at Luzerne County Courthouse

The Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association/the bar association of Luzerne County recently admitted six new member attorneys in an en banc court ceremony held at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

President Judge Michael T. Vough presided over the admissions, with Judge Lesa S. Gelb swearing in the admitted attorneys, and Judge Tarah C. Toohil delivering the Remarks of the Court.

Attorney Girard J. Mecadon, president of the bar association, and Attorney Jessica Miraglia, president of the W-BLLA Young Lawyers’ Division, also addressed the attorneys, their friends, families, and well-wishers who attended the event.

Admitted were Attorney Gabrielle Hartzel, sponsored by Judge Tina Polacheck Gartley, Attorney Ryan Kelleher sponsored by Judge Lesa S. Gelb, Attorney Katlin R. Humensky sponsored by the retired Judge Joseph M. Cosgrove, Attorney Matthew T. Finnegan sponsored by Attorney Catherine R. O’Donnell, Attorney Rachel Insalaco sponsored by Attorney Joseph D. Burke Sr., and Attorney Rachel A. Jones sponsored by Attorney Jarrett J. Ferentino.