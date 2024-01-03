🔊 Listen to this

Keystone College has received $5,000 from the Robert H. Spitz Foundation to improve the lives of the men and women who have served their country through military service.

The grant will help implement the Keystone College Veterans Success Program, which will provide targeted information and guidance on educational opportunities and customize services for veterans, including financial aid, scholarships and vocational training.

Administered by the Scranton Area Foundation, the Robert H. Spitz Foundation primarily awards grants to registered nonprofit organizations that support initiatives and programs serving the residents of Lackawanna County and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For the second consecutive year, Keystone has been listed as a school which is “Best for Vets” by Military Times Magazine, a national publication which serves veterans and active military members.