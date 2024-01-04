TL test cook attempts vegetarian version of New Year’s dish

“True to my Southern roots,” reader Viv Harris from West Pittston told me, “I prepare Hopping John, collard greens, cornbread and Derby pie.”

That was part of a recent friendly email in which Viv talked about her traditional New Year’s menu and, bless her heart, mentioned she hoped Mark or I might write about any food traditions we follow.

Well … on New Year’s Day itself, my family always liked to have a pork roast “for luck.” We had one this year, but pork roast seems too simple to write about because we just score it, insert slices of garlic, and put it into the oven.

New Year’s Eve was also quite simple this year for Mark and me — we visited his brother Jay (of “Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes”) and ate Jay’s lasagna. What could be easier?

But Viv’s email inspired me to try something new. I’d heard of “Hopping John,” or “Hoppin’ John” before, but I didn’t know what it was. I imagined bits of bacon might be crackling, or sort of hopping around, in a skillet.

An online search revealed it’s a dish traditionally made with black-eyed peas and kale or collard greens and served over rice. Some people like to put sausage or bacon or ham hocks in it, but I found a vegetarian version at wellplated.com and it sounded so good.

I whipped it up on Jan. 2, and hoped that wouldn’t be too late to bring everybody luck.

The first Times Leader taste tester to try a (heaping) sample was our ailing news editor Roger DuPuis, who was home with a bad cough, came to his front door Tuesday evening wearing a mask and hastily grabbed it from my hands.

I was sort of hoping he’d tell me later that the dish had cured him, but he didn’t go quite that far.

“It was a warm and welcome dish on a damp winter night, when I desperately needed it,” he said, adding he had given it extra heat from some Cajun seasonings.

At this point I might as well admit I deviated from the recipe a bit. Since I find chili powder and cayenne pepper too darned hot, I substituted cumin and curry powder (I DID use all the smoked paprika the recipe mentioned).

Mark also thought it could have used more heat. “If I was home right now,” he said, “I’d be reaching for a bottle of Louisiana hot sauce.” But he was eating it in on Wednesday in the newsroom, where I did get some favorable reviews.

“I like rice and beans a lot, so I knew it was going to be great,” reporter Margaret Roarty said. “It’s very good on a cold, damp day, and it’s a good way to eat more kale.”

“I didn’t know if I should massage the kale or not, since it was going to be cooked,” I said, referring to my newly learned trick for making kale easier to eat. “But I figured it wouldn’t hurt, so I did.”

Overhearing that, Mark said, the kale “still wasn’t as soft as other greens.”

But reporter Hannah Simerson was another happy taste tester. “It’s very hearty and very filling. Very good,” she said. “And that aroma! It reminds me of a soup my grandmother would make.”

So, how does Hopping John get its name?

Apparently, some cooks use pigeon peas instead of black-eyed peas, and the French call them pois pigeons, which sounds like “pwa-peejohn.” Sounds reasonable to me — and fun to say.

Actually, I couldn’t find black-eyed peas at either of the two stores I visited. And even though I eventually spotted plenty of pigeon peas, I’d already set aside some pinto beans to use. Here is the recipe, from wellplated.com/.

HOPPIN’ JOHN

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large green bell pepper diced

1 large red bell pepper diced

3 stalks celery

4 medium carrots peeled and diced (about 10 ounces)

3 large cloves garlic minced (about 1 tablespoon)

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper plus additional to taste

1 small bunch kale trimmed and chopped (about 8 ounces)

2 cans (15-ounces) black-eyed peas drained and rinsed (about 3 1/2 cups)

1 can (14-ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes

Prepared brown rice for serving

Chopped green onions optional for serving

Instructions

Heat the oil in a large, deep skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 8 minutes.

Stir in the smoked paprika, chili powder, salt, and cayenne. Cook, stirring, for 30 seconds.

Working in small handfuls, stir in the kale, stirring after each addition to let it wilt slightly before adding another handful. Cook and stir until you can fit all of the kale in the pot.

Add the tomatoes with their juices and the black-eyed peas. Stir and continue to cook until heated through, about 2 additional minutes. Taste and add additional salt or spices as desired. Serve hot with rice and a sprinkle of green onion.