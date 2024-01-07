Mike reflects on the strengths we find in community, collaboration

It was a heartwarming and uplifting first week of the year, and I hope the feeling is similar for all reading today.

My week was positive because of the many kind comments I received on social media, via email and in person after last week’s column. While discussing my change to an alcohol-free lifestyle was a difficult and personal topic, I’m glad it resonated with so many and was helpful in some small — or big — ways.

One of the first people I saw in person in the new year was Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks. I walked into Wilkes-Barre City’s swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square and immediately wanted to congratulate him on his re-election and the occasion. However, in Tony’s typical, thoughtful fashion he gave me a hug and congratulated me on writing the column, knowing it must have been hard for me to open up so much.

That exchange stuck with me for the rest of the week. I was there to congratulate him, yet he was more concerned about me and making sure I felt supported.

Those are the kind of leaders I want, not just in politics but in everyday life — at work, in nonprofits, in the fitness community and beyond. I want leaders who think about others, who are interested in people and who genuinely care.

Tony was sworn in as vice chair, and Councilman Bill Barrett was sworn in as chairman.

While I didn’t get a chance to chat with Bill that night, his wife Betty Jane, who I absolutely adore, saw me and walked to the back of the room to give me a hug and offer her congratulations. It was another example of someone there for a completely different reason who stopped what she was doing to show humanity.

Councilman Mike Belusko congratulated me too, as did attendees like F.M. Kirby Center Executive Director Joell Yarmel, Tara Biller from Cross Valley Federal Credit Union and Nancy Sanderson of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.

I was struck how each went out of their way to say they read the column and offer their support.

During Council Chairman Bill Barrett’s remarks, he acknowledged the positive working relationship he’s had with Mayor George Brown’s administration, thanking the team for working so amicably.

Those remarks, coupled with the many kind comments I received that night, reminded me that we are all better together.

At the gym, my workouts are better when I work with a trainer or in a group class setting, because having others around motivates me.

At work, my deliverables are stronger when I solicit feedback from colleagues and do so with an open mind.

In life, my relationships are better when I take down any walls I’ve built and let other people in.

With all that said, my mantra for 2024 is that we’re better together. We’re better when we support each other, share kind words and offer feedback without judgement.

In line with that mantra, I also want to congratulate Stan Mirin and Jessica McClay on their first-time elections to city council. The same goes for the always-affable Tony Thomas, who won the controller seat.

Stan is a stellar person and is actually married to my cousin Bridget, so I’ve known him for some time. He will do a wonderful job for District C and is well-respected amongst his neighbors.

While I don’t know Jessica, I wish her the best as well.

I know campaigning and opening yourself up to criticism, all while seeking to better the community, is not easy.

I give credit to all who run for elected office, as well as their families because it’s a commitment that affects more than just the candidate.

As they begin their tenures, I have hope that all will continue supporting others — their constituents, their colleagues and everyone around them.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

