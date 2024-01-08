🔊 Listen to this

During January, we observe Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Understanding the nature of this disease is a major factor in preventing it. Although cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, it is highly preventable through vaccination and screening.

Most cervical cancers are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a common sexually transmitted infection (STI). There are more than 100 types of HPV and not all cause cancer. Many people have no symptoms at all, but for those women whose immune systems can’t fight off the virus, long-lasting HPV infection on the cervix can turn healthy cells cancerous.

There aren’t many symptoms of cervical cancer early on, and most won’t notice anything unusual until more advanced stages.

But if you notice any of the following symptoms, you should talk to your gynecologist:

Vaginal bleeding between periods, after sex or after menopause

Pelvic pain during or after sex or for no obvious reason

Vaginal discharge that’s watery, blood or unrelated to your period

These symptoms aren’t always cancer related, but they should be discussed with your women’s health team, so you can determine the particular cause of your symptoms.

Fortunately, there are a few steps we can take to prevent cervical cancer.

Getting vaccinated against HPV helps prevent cervical cancer from developing. The vaccine is a series of two or three injections, depending on your age, which target the most cancer-causing strains of the virus. Women should get vaccinated to lower their risk of cervical cancer, and men should get vaccinated to help prevent HPV from spreading.

The vaccine is most effective before we’re exposed to HPV, so it’s recommended for children ages 11 or 12, adults up to 26 and some high-risk adults older than 26.

Getting screened through regular Pap smears (also called Pap tests) is critical for detection of precancerous cells in the vagina and cervix.

When you get Pap smears, you’re establishing a baseline for comparing subsequent tests. Cervical cancer takes months to years to develop, so regular Pap smears make it easy for your doctor to observe changes over time. If your test shows precancerous cells, your doctor can recommend treatments to prevent cervical cancer from ever developing.

Women ages 21 to 29 should have a Pap smear every three years.

Women ages 30 to 65 should discuss the following options with their doctor:

Have both a Pap test and an HPV test every five years

Have only a Pap test every three years

Have only an HPV test every five years

Women older than 65 may not need to be screened, depending on their health history and doctor’s recommendation.

Practicing safe sex is another way to prevent HPV along with all STIs, and maintaining healthy habits can reduce your risk of cervical cancer. In general, you should:

Eat a healthy diet

Exercise regularly

Limit your alcohol consumption

Not smoke

The most important thing you can do for your cervical health is to establish a relationship with your doctor or other health care professional and make screenings and wellness exams a priority.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].