Silent Night on the kazoo? Little Drummer Boy accompanied by bucket drums? A sixth-grade class performing The Carol of the Bells on the xylophone? Yes, to this and so much more at the Annual Saint Jude School Christmas Concert directed by Ms. Tori Dibble and accompanied by Nomad alum Patrick Smith.

Students from Pre-K through Eighth Grade performed to a packed Gym across two performances on Dec. 19. Each class demonstrated a different instrument or skill from sign language to the accordionThe Saint Jude community is grateful for Mr. Bayley and Ms. Dibble for all that they did to prepare the stage and students for this festive event.