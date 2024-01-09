🔊 Listen to this

Alessandro Smeraldi, MD was recently named chair for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute’s 21st Annual CASUAL (Colon Cancer Awareness Saves Unlimited Adult Lives) Day.

Alessandro Smeraldi, MD is a board-certified vascular surgeon. He provides care for women and men who need a wide range of vascular procedures. Dr. Smeraldi earned his medical degree from The Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University in New York, followed by a general surgery residency at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, and a vascular surgery fellowship at Staten Island University Hospital in New York.

Dr. Smeraldi is an active member of the Society for Vascular Surgery and Society for Vascular Ultrasound. He is proud to serve his community and values the interaction he has with those in his care. Additionally, he serves as a clinical professor of surgery and resident mentor at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton.

Dr. Smeraldi draws daily strength from the love of his wife, Gail,and their children Hayley and Caleb.

CASUAL Day, set for Thursday, March 28, is a dress down day to raise awareness for colorectal cancer in northeast Pennsylvania. On this day, participants dress casually while wearing specially designed socks, hats, and/or t-shirts.

The focus of this awareness campaign is to have a casual conversation about colon cancer. All proceeds from the event stay in NEPA and go towards the Cancer Institute efforts to raise awareness and support to support colorectal cancer prevention, early detection education and screenings.

For more information about CASUAL Day and how you can participate, please call the Cancer Institute at (570) 904-8808 or visit www.cancernepa.org.