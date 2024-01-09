🔊 Listen to this

The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education recently received an osteopathic manipulation treatment table from the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association (POMA).

Dr. William Swallow, president-elect of POMA, visited The Wright Center’s administrative offices in Scranton to present the table and meet several students with A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine who are learning at The Wright Center.

POMA’s foundation regularly makes donations to support osteopathic medical residents across the state.

