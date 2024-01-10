Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The psychology department at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania hosted the 50th Biannual Research Forum on Dec. 5 in Stroud Hall. The Research Forum was started more than 20 years ago by Sussie Eshun, Ph.D., professor of psychology, and Richard Wesp, Ph.D., retired distinguished professor of psychology, as a venue to showcase student research.
It has steadily grown over the years and now includes numerous research and internship posters, student research presentations, student award presentations, and honor society inductions.
The encouragement and recognition of student research are central aspects of the forum. Each semester, selected student researchers give oral presentations discussing their recent empirical research projects. These presentations are similar to those that would be given at a professional conference, in that the students provide detailed accounts of their hypotheses, research methods, data analysis, and conclusions.
The two student presenters for the fall 2023 Research Forum were Vincent Principe, a junior psychology major from Bergenfield, N.J., who presented research conducted with Jyh-Hann Chang, Ph.D., distinguished professor of psychology, titled, “The Comparison of Compassion Scores and Hypercompetitiveness Scores in College Athletes,” and Keeley Staples, from Stroudsburg, Pa., who recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, presented research conducted with Dr. Chang, titled, “The Relationship Between Compassion, Anxiety, and Depression in Undergraduate Students.”
During the Research Forum, the celebration of student excellence also includes the presentation of various awards and honors, including the Drago Family Scholarship Award, the John Kramer Science Award, and student inductions into Psi Chi: The International Honor Society in Psychology. The Drago Family Scholarship Award, given by the family of Anthony Drago, Ed.D., distinguished professor of psychology, is a monetary scholarship awarded each fall to a psychology major who exemplifies academic excellence. The fall 2023 recipient of this award was Meghan Guarino, a senior psychology major from Olyphant, Pa.
Students who prepared research posters could submit their projects for consideration of the John Kramer Science Award. This award, given in memory of former student, John Kramer, who graduated from the ESU psychology program in 2002, recognizes the most outstanding student research submission of the Forum. The awardees of the fall 2023 John Kramer Science Award for their study titled, “Benefits of Art Therapy on Mood and the Mind,” were: Mahaya Davis, a sophomore psychology major from Philadelphia, Haley Guttenplan, a senior pyschology major from Dingmans Ferry; Kiersten Kozlowski, a junior art and design major from Branchville, N.J.; Kaori Thomas, a junior psychology major from East Stroudsburg, Pa.; and Daisha Walker-Briggs, a senior psychology major from Philadelphia.