Biopic follows 30 years in life of Leonard Bernstein

“Maestro”

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan

The definition of a “Maestro” is quite simply an artistic master: someone who is skilled enough to be considered an artistic genius. An Italian term, maestro is reserved for only an elite few in the artistic world. I even love the way the word rolls off of the tongue when speaking it aloud. Everything in Italy seems elevated and more bonafide coming from where we are sitting quite frankly. Believe me, just like the classic saying, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, but hell, I sure hope eating my can of “Chef Boyardee” isn’t the closest I make it to touching this exotic realm!

Directed by and starring Bradley Cooper (“American Sniper”) as the conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein himself, this love story/biopic spans the course of 30 years, notably beginning in 1946. “Maestro” focuses heavily on the complex relationship of Leonard and actress Felicia Montealegre, played by the always sturdy Carey Mulligan (“She Said”) as it chronicles the couple’s 25-year marriage, three children, and even a blinding realization of his blaring bisexuality.

“Maestro” aces the feel of Old Hollywood as it is filmed and presented in part color and part black and white. This diversion brings the film added layers of depth and authenticity. I have seen many performances by male leads this year, but no one can touch Bradley’s incognito turn as the masterful musician. He gives the best performance by a male lead for 2023. Will he be recognized for it besides being nominated? My hunch says largely not. Even his voice is so hidden in this role, for the most part you forget he is even the man under that prosthetic nose.

A film of this style can often times fall short by coming off snooty and aloof, much like last year’s “Tar” starring Cate Blanchett, which didn’t click with me at all. “Maestro” does not come off pretentious at all though, actually quite the opposite. It wasn’t nearly as sleepy a tale as one might imagine it to be either, and that is saying a lot coming from me, who can pass out at the drop of a hat.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6 1/2” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.