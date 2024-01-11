Another old-fashioned, less-sweet cookie from the Guydish collection

🔊 Listen to this

If you’re wondering why I made so many Christmas cookies last month, I suspect it was a subconscious urge prompted by the passing of my wonderful mother at the age of 98 in April. When I was a kid, she was the one in the kitchen day after day as the holiday approached baking all these varieties in quantities sufficient for a big family that would host a good number of guests.

Because she was born June 30 (some evidence says it was actually July), the most recent holiday would have been mom’s 100th Christmas. Some part of me wanted to mark both that milestone and my first Christmas without her by making all the old recipes I could for the traditional cookie platter brought out after Christmas Eve dinner. An homage, of sorts.

I made many cookies, to the amazement of friends and family (and I suspect, Times Leader Taste Testers). Along with the snack time molasses, ice box, filbert crescents (this recipe) and oatmeal cookies that all became (will become) test kitchen entries, I made holly leaves and peanut butter. And I took a second try at “soft + chewy chocolate chip cookies.” MT added anise cut out cookies, not part of my family’s tradition.

Yes, that’s a lot, but it fell short of the family standard. I didn’t get around to peanut lace, coconut macaroons or the colored sugar cookies cut into Christmas shapes. I also didn’t get to the more complicated “Christmas Kolace,” though brother Jay (of Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes) made a small batch (our family recipe uses a nut filling, not the cheese or fruit found in most online versions). I may do a few of the recipes I didn’t get to for future test kitchens, but at this point they won’t be “Christmas cookies.”

The funny thing about these cookies is the name. I don’t believe anyone in our family used filberts, ever. Mom used chopped walnuts, almost certainly because a) filberts were pretty hard to find half a century ago in little West Hazleton, and b) walnuts surely would have been cheaper even if you did find filberts. I also admit they were always ranked with ice box cookies as my least favorite, because most of the others were sweeter.

Which brings up my two notes: I remembered mom always rolling them in powdered sugar while still warm, but the recipe I copied straight from her card box a decade or two ago didn’t mention that. So when I made them this time, I sugared half and left the other half as is. Jay later confirmed that we did, indeed, always coat them in a little sugar. The choice is yours, if you opt to try these. I also found the “chill” before shaping part unhelpful. I had to work the dough out of the fridge until it was pliable.

As to the taste testers, I worked from home while MT took some to the newsroom to get reviews. Here’s her report:

She liked them herself. When she told Margaret Roarty they were supposed to be filbert crescents but contained walnuts, Margaret gave a confused look. MT said filberts are hazelnuts, which Margaret knew. At this point, Bill O’Boyle offered a pun.

“I used to know a girl named Hazel, and she was nuts,” he said as Margaret thoughtfully tasted the cookie.

“I like it,” Margaret said. “It’s crunchy and soft at the same time.”

“That doesn’t make sense,” Bill said.

MT disagreed. “Food can be sweet and tart at the same time, too.” (Thus, I might add, we have “sweet and sour” Chinese dishes)

Bill had trouble making up his mind regarding the cookie, but Roger DuPuis had no such problem.

“May I have another?” he said, using both hands to signal “two thumbs up.”

“I like that they weren’t too sugary,” page designer Ashley Bringmann said. “I like that in a cookie.”

Dobru chut!

Filbert Crescents (Mom’s old recipe box)

1 cup soft butter

¼ cup sugar

2 cups sifted flour

1 cup filberts (or walnuts), finally chopped.

1 teaspoon vanilla

In mixer bowl, cream butter and sugar until soft, light and fluffy. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Chill until firm.

Heat oven to 375°. Shape into small rolls and twist (curve) on ungreased cookie sheets to form crescents. Bake 10-12 minutes. Optional: Dust with powdered sugar while still warm, either by rolling in a shallow bowl of sugar or sprinkling on top. Store in air-tight container.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish