FNCB Bank recently presented a $10,000 donation to United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne & Pike Counties. The United Way advances the common good by creating opportunities for a better life for all. FNCB Bank’s donation will touch the lives of many individuals and families in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Shown from left are: Jerri Champi, President & CEO, FNCB Bank; Matthew J. Ceruti, Vice President of Resource Development & Campaign, United Way of Lackawanna, Wayne & Pike Counties.