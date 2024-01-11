Pre-Lenten event is set for Feb. 4

Stephanie and Roman Milan from the Kazka Ukrainian Folk Ensemble have performed during previous Myasopusna celebrations at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Nanticoke.

With music, dancing and plenty of ethnic food, the Myasopusna set for Sunday, Feb. 4, promises to be a joyous Pre-Lenten celebration at Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Nanticoke.

But there’s a solemn aspect behind the joy, organizer Christine Ferrato said, and she noticed it acutely in 2023, which was the first time since the COVID pandemic that the church resumed the event — and also the first time it was held after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“When we sang the national anthem (of Ukraine), the words are so powerful,” she said. “This is the story of our history. It literally translates to ‘not dead yet’ and I realized it’s more than history.”

During the Myasopusna, guests will have an opportunity to make monetary donations for humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

They also will be invited to enjoy a dinner of holubtsi (stuffed cabbage), kobasa (sausage), ham, varenyky (pierogies), kapusta (sauerkraut), black bread and dessert in the church banquet hall, 240 Center St. in the Hanover section of Nanticoke. Dinner will be served from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with Ukrainian and other beverages available.

Entertainment will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the singing of the United States and Ukrainian national anthems, and will continue with the Kazka Ukrainian Folk Ensemble Dancers and the younger student dancers, known as St. Mary’s Traditional Ukrainian Dancers, accompanied by Walter Milinichik on accordion.

Doors will open at noon, with Ukrainian crafts, books, embroidered clothing and gift items for sale through 4 p.m.

Dinner tickets are $20 if purchased at least a week in advance, and will be $22 on the day of the event. To purchase a ticket, call and leave a message at570-735-4654 or 570-735-1901.