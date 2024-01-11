🔊 Listen to this

Kennedy Early Childhood Center in Nanticoke is proud to announce the December Student of the Month Winners. These students have excelled in Being Safe, Caring, and Responsible. Shown from left are, first row: Jazeer Featherstone, Lucas Brodhun, Matthew Koons, Wylla Balas, Jaelynn Lyman, Sadie Kishbaugh, Sa’hyra Johnson, and Brynlee Briggs. Second row: Jessica Fletcher (principal), Jahmiah Featherstone, Alexis Smith, Ethan Valaitis, Evan Tsalis, Paige Pegarella, Remington Bennett, Austin Chupcavich, Charlotte Rosas, Cyrus Conover, Secret Watson, and Mekhi Harris. Not Pictured: Rayne Hero, Garbriella Gonzalez, Marcus Freeman, and Kaylee Bonk