Angelo Decesaris of Shavertown recently represented Allied Services in the Lexus Champions for Charity National Championship. The annual charity golf tournament took place on Dec. 6-10 at Pebble Beach Golf Link, California. Decesaris was the lucky winner of the Lexus Champions for Charity raffle drawing at Allied Services’ Lexus Autism Golf Classic in June of 2023. Proceeds from Allied Services’ raffle and tournament benefit pediatric autism services at the non-profit health system.

“I’m very grateful to Allied Services and MotorWorld Lexus for the opportunity,” Decesaris said. “It was the trip of a lifetime, made even better by the knowledge that the raffle raises important funds for children in our community.”

Angelo Decesaris has supported the raffle for many years, winning the coveted Pebble Beach trip in 2017 and 2023.

Allied Services is the designated regional charity for Lexus Champions for Charity thanks to the generosity and support of MotorWorld Lexus. Since its inception in 1989, the Lexus Champions for Charity Program has helped charities nationwide raise more than $520 million.

“It’s been a very long and positive partnership with Allied Services. During the last 16 years of partnering with Allied Services for the Lexus Champions for Charity raffle, we’ve been one of the most successful dealerships in the country in terms of raising funds,” MotorWorld MileOne Autogroup division head Rick Osick said.

The local partnership between MotorWorld MileOne Autogroup and MotorWorld Lexus enables Allied Services to raise more than $100,000 annually for pediatric autism services. Allied Services provides specialized pediatric therapy to over 600 children each year, including children with challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication needs, common to autism spectrum disorder.