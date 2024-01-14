For many, festive parties are still keeping things bright

I’m noticing a trend this year with holiday parties happening after the holiday.

Now that the hustle and bustle of the holidays are over, it seems some consider it the ideal time to gather with friends or colleagues they didn’t see between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

Case in point: my company this year opted to have its holiday party the week following New Year’s.

It was a great idea. Since it’s after the holiday, people weren’t thinking about all the gifts they still had to buy and there were not as many events conflicting.

Think about it: holidays in November and December are mostly about families and schedules are packed. With a post-holiday party, guests can relax without all of the stress on their minds.

Additionally, there are a lot of work deadlines to meet by the end of the year, so pushing the party to January allows people a chance to feel accomplished about completing the year.

The post-holiday party I attended was at Bryant Park Grill, coined the “jewel of Bryant Park” in New York City. I attended with many of my work colleagues from throughout the East Coast.

If you’ve ever visited the popular tourist area you’ve undoubtedly noticed it behind the landmark New York Public Library on East 40th Street.

Looking out at Bryant Park, the party was in the heated, enclosed outdoor garden area with passed hors d’oeuvres (sushi, mini burgers, chicken), pasta and antipasto stations and a cupcake table. Who doesn’t love a cupcake table (vanilla, chocolate and red velvet)?

It was a cocktail-style party with high-top tables, which allowed guests to mingle more naturally and kept interactions more fluid – the perfect atmosphere for me to chat with colleagues from New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and beyond who I don’t often see in-person.

Event planners ensured we had a photo booth with all sorts of fun props, too. Flux Photobooth Co. (@fluxphotoboothco) even emailed us a photo summary the next day.

On a similar note, one of my female friends locally told me she decided to have her closest gal pals over for some new year cheer the week following January 1. She said it was easier to coordinate schedules, the grocery store was less crowded and since the decorations were still up in her home, she figured why not?

It ended up being a fun-loving time with no expectations.

Have you had any post-holiday parties in your world this year? I’d love to hear about where they’re happening in Northeastern Pennsylvania if so.

No matter when, where and with whom you chose to gather in the last few weeks, I hope it was meaningful and enjoyable.

Here’s to a productive and fruitful 2024 for all.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

