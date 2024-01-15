Visit includes tour of 125-acre campus

Penn State Hazleton will host an Open House for prospective students and their families Saturday, Feb. 3, at 8:30 a.m.

The visit will begin with breakfast in the campus dining hall, Highacres Café, followed by an interaction fair with faculty and staff and an information session from an admissions counselor, featuring guidance on the Penn State application process and important updates to the 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The visit will also include a tour of Penn State Hazleton’s 125-acre campus, including its residence halls, state-of-the art classrooms and laboratories, dining hall, and library featuring modern study spaces, media commons rooms, Makerspaces, a peer tutoring center and the Career Closet, a space that provides professional clothing for students to borrow.

Participants will learn about the bachelor’s and associate degree programs that can be completed at Penn State Hazleton, and the more than 275 Penn State majors that can be started at Penn State Hazleton and completed at University Park or another campus as part of the 2+2 Plan.

All attendees will have their Penn State application fee waived.

“One of the best ways to get to know everything Penn State Hazleton has to offer is by visiting us in person and seeing for yourself,” Director of Enrollment Management and Student Aid Aaron Mattern said. “Whether you’re a high school student, a college student who is considering transferring, or an adult learner thinking about resuming your education, attending an Open House is a valuable opportunity to learn how Penn State Hazleton can meet your educational needs.”

Register at hazleton.psu.edu/visit. Prospective students may also schedule a personal appointment by contacting the Admissions Office at 570-450-3142 or [email protected].