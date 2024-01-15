Annual event was held at Holy Redeemer High School

French Horn Player Clare Grandzol and her brother Coleman Grandzol participated in the Diocesan Band concert at Holy Redeemer High School.

Eighth Grade student Rhea Mascarenhas and Seventh Grade student Elizabeth Bilbow helped the audience get in the holiday spirit as they performed on the clarinet.

It was a holly, jolly, jingle bells sort of night at Holy Redeemer High School when the Diocese of Scranton Band concert rocked the auditorium.

Students from Our Lady of Peace School in Clarks Green, Wyoming Area Catholic School in Exeter, Holy Family Academy in Hazleton and Saint Jude School in Mountain Top shared the holiday spirit with family, friends, teachers and administrators as they performed in their annual Christmas concert.

Led by Mr. Mark Stransky, St. Jude band students from fourth through eight grades showed off their musical talents and spread some Christmas cheer along the way.