🔊 Listen to this

Caring for our bodies invariably includes a routine of regular, moderate exercise. But sometimes we forget to care for the parts of our bodies that propel us through our fitness regimens – namely, our feet.

When we have pain in our feet, ankles and heels, it can hinder our ability to move and our quality of life. Taking good care of our feet can keep us active and reduce pain and discomfort, and we can treat foot pain with specially designed devices called orthotics that provide cushion, comfort and support in our shoes.

Among the different types of orthotics are inserts we put in our shoes to treat a variety of foot conditions and relieve pain, and they can be custom made or bought over the counter at a pharmacy or sporting goods store.

Orthotics support, protect and cushion areas of our feet that are affected by specific conditions. Overpronation, for example, is when the ankles roll slightly inward or outward, and it can be treated with an orthotic insert that supports the arch of the foot.

Orthotic devices can be used to:

Prevent or correct foot deformities, especially in children

Align and support feet and ankles

Improve foot and ankle function

In some cases, doctors might prescribe treatment like physical therapy along with orthotics to help treat the source of pain and prevent further injury. Custom braces and orthotic shoes can be designed for people of all ages.

Orthotics can be used to treat conditions that include arthritis, bunions, corns and calluses, diabetic foot conditions, forefoot pain, fractures, heel spurs, knee pain, plantar fasciitis, sprains and strains, spine conditions, pediatric neurological conditions, and torn ligaments and tendons.

If you have foot, ankle or heel pain, talk to your doctor or a foot-care specialist to understand your options. Store-bought wedges, inserts, cushions and braces can be effective if they fit you properly, and they’re an affordable option if custom orthotics are not covered by your insurance. But they’re not specifically created for your feet.

Custom orthotics, on the other hand, are designed after a podiatrist has done a complete evaluation of your legs, ankles, feet and even how you walk. After the evaluation, your podiatrist will refer you to an orthotist who will scan and measure your feet and create a cast tailored to your needs. Store bought orthotics that aren’t tailored for your feet and movement pattern could make existing problems and pain worse.

Custom orthotics are also made with higher quality and more durable materials than store-bought devices, which can wear out more quickly and need to be replaced more often.

If you think orthotics might be helpful in treating your foot pain, start the conversation with your doctor or care team. They can work with other specialists like orthopedists, podiatrists and physical therapists to make sure you’re getting the devices and the care plan that’s right for you.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].