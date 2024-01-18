🔊 Listen to this

Before history was even written, falconry was practiced around the globe across multiple cultures.

According to the International Association for Falconry & Conservation of Birds of Prey, this sport is not just part of history; it is alive today and must be preserved and promoted. Local resident Bob Astegher is doing just that, carrying on the art of falconry in Wyoming County.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 in the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock, he will share his 41 years of experience practicing the sport of falconry. During the free presentation, he will show the tools of his trade and discuss the process of capturing, training, hunting with and releasing a bird of prey.

He will also provide an opportunity for the audience to ask questions and meet his current hunting companion – a red-tailed hawk named Big Bertha.

The master falconer will also share stories about his volunteer work with the Delaware Valley Raptor Center, where he would care for and release rehabilitated birds into the wild. Astegher is a member of the North American Falconry Association and the PA Falconry and Trust, and has shared his passion with many local organizations, including Rotary, Kiwanis, Boy Scouts and local schools.

For tickets to the free presentation, call 570-836-1022 x3 or visit the Dietrich Theater’s ticket booth.