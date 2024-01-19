🔊 Listen to this

A couple of events coming up in this year’s observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month could be especially interesting to our area’s genealogists.

Here’s one of significance to those of us with Irish ancestors.

A talk entitled “From the Potato Patch to the Mine Patch: The Irish of Northeastern Pennsylvania, (1820-1920)” is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at King’s College, in downtown Wilkes-Barre. The speaker is Brendan MacSuibhne, of the University of Galway, Ireland.

The event is set for the Burke Auditorium in the McGowan Business School, 133 North River St. The talk is also the annual Msgr. John J. Curran Lecture. Of course, it is free and open to the public.

The Irish were one of the earlier European ethnic groups to emigrate to Northeastern Pennsylvania, and many thousands of people in the area today can claim Irish ancestry.

Of course many other ethnicities emigrated from Europe to Wyoming Valley in the 1800s and early 1900s. Here’s a chance to pick up one of the largest.

Another presentation of likely interest to genealogists is “The Powell Squib Factory Explosion,” a talk sponsored by the Plymouth Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. A second talk, “The Victims and the Families,” will be offered also. The venue is the First Welsh Baptist Church, 168 W. Shawnee Ave., Plymouth.

Squibs, small detonators for coal mining, were produced in “factories” staffed primarily by women. The work was dangerous, and several explosions in the 1800s proved fatal for workers. The Plymouth explosion on Feb. 25, 1889, killed 10 women and girls.

Many other presentations and events are scheduled this month throughout the anthracite region. Watch your Times Leader, particularly the “What’s Up NEPA” column in the daily “Life” section.

You can also search “Anthracite Mining Heritage Month 2024” for a full schedule.

Beyond this annual event, it is important for a genealogist with ancestors who worked in mining to become familiar with the history and terminology of the industry, which provided a living for hundreds of thousands of people over the years.

A classic book on the subject is “The Kingdom of Coal,” by Richard E. Sharpless and Donald L. Miller. Published in 1985, it outlines the growth of the anthracite industry and its impact on the community down through the years.

Several local organizations and their holdings are musts for genealogists. The Bishop Library of the Luzerne County Historical Society offers area city directories and an immense collection of digitized newspaper files, as well as old standbys like the Phillips notebooks and early volumes of state mining reports.

Nearby is the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society, which has a repository of regional church and cemetery records as well as other collections.

Both these organizations are membership based and require appointments. Both will do look-ups.

RootsTech: Registration for RootsTech, the annual live and online genealogy conference in Utah, is now open. It will run Feb. 29-March 2. Sessions every year cover a wide variety of genealogical topics – ethnicities, nationalities, research practices, problem solving and others.

While there is a charge for attending via registration, most of the online sessions are free. Those sessions, as in past years of the conference, will be recorded and made available online for years afterward.

Just search for RootsTech 2024 to see the long list of sessions, all conducted by experts. When you get time, check out the videos from past RootsTech events, which continue to inform.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.

