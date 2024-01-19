🔊 Listen to this

My parents had a subtle way of reminding you not to hold the door open for more than about 1.5 seconds while entering or leaving the house in winter.

“Shut the door – were you born in a barn?”

Admittedly, storm doors had not been invented by 1950 or so, and a ton of anthracite had to last for a month of heat and hot water.

So, we kids complied.

I know pretty well how most Americans approach cold weather today. Whether you are an adult or a child, it’s a bit different from what I grew up with.

Even if we’d had TV (which we didn’t), we would not have spent our mornings breathlessly watching a crawler snaking across the bottom of the screen telling us if school was closed (yay) or having a weather delay. Short of Martian invaders firing death rays in the streets, the schoolhouse doors were open bright and early and Miss Jones was taking out her roll book while first-graders struggled to escape their mummy-like snow suits.

For most dads (remember, it was 1950) your commute was putting on a pair of galoshes or trudging over to the bus stop to await the trackless trolley. Calling in sick? Heh, heh, heh! If you had a car and had delayed putting on chains, woe was you.

Mom had her own routine – a trip to her job in the garment factory or the downtown store packaged with a stop at the neighborhood grocery where (weather permitting) she wouldpick up a can of green beans and some pork chops to complete the dinner menu.

All was not lost, though, at least for the kids. Many towns would shut down a hilly street or two when snow fell so the young ‘uns could bellyflop on their Flexible Flyers for an hour or so before dark.

At some point when the snow stopped, the shoveling would begin. Even Flash Gordon didn’t have a snow blower yet. But, ice on the sidewalks or front steps? No problem! Ashes from the furnace or kitchen stove were the world’s greatest anti-skid matter – besides, they were free.

In the evening parents would consult the weather reports on radio and in the Times Leader for news of what tomorrow was likely to bring. Even if you had a TV, there were as yet no local stations, and the weather wiped out the shaky picture you could get from halfway across the state.

Here’s a little glossary of terms just in case you wake up some morning and find that you have slipped back into the middle of a 1950 January.

Storm windows: They were strictly do-it-yourself. If you didn’t want a polar draft at your back as you sat reading the paper, you’d better have tacked felt weatherstripping all around the windows. The stuff was low-tech and you couldn’t open the windows until spring, but – hey – it was cheap and it worked.

Thermostat: Actually, you had one. It was the big shovel you’d use to haul some more coal from the bin under the porch over to the furnace in the middle of the cellar if you wanted more heat. I think maybe .025 percent of the American population could pull off this trick without extinguishing the fire today.

Emergency kit: A flashlight and some candles in case the power goes out. Dad always has matches.

But TV lists of school closures? Get outta here! And unless you were born in a barn, shut the door at warp speed.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

