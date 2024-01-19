🔊 Listen to this

Shopa-Davey VFW Post 6082, Electric Street, Peckville, will hold a “Pigs in the Blanket” dinner as a fund-raiser on Sunday, Jan. 28. Serving begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. or until sold out.

Eat in or take-out tickets are $13 per prson and may be purchased in advance. Call 570-383-0501.

Dinner” on Sunday, January 28, 2024 Serving starts at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or until sold out.

The VFW Post Home is located at 123 Electric St. in Peckville, by Sacred Heart Church “the round church.”

Anyone interested in joining the VFW may contact Commander Peter Puhulla.