Pre-Lenten event is Holy Name Society’s 57th annual

The Parish Community of St. Nicholas-St. Mary in Wilkes-Barre will hold the 57th annual “German Nite” sponsored by the Holy Name Society on Saturday, Feb. 3 in St. Nicholas-St. Mary School Auditorium, 240 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

This is one of the largest pre-Lenten German-American celebrations in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Doors open at 6 p.m. At 6:15 p.m. the German-style buffet opens, including pork & sauerkraut, chicken francaise, bratwurst, mashed potatoes, haluski, green beans, beer and soda.

Tickets are $30 per adult (advance tickets only; no tickets will be sold at the door.)

Music for dancing will be provided 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. by the traditional, five-piece German band “Schnitzel.”

Tickets for the event are available at the parish office or from any Holy Name Society member. Reserved seating is available for groups of eight or more. Those interested in attending are urged to respond early because ticket sales are limited.

For tickets or more information, please contact the parish office at 570-823-7736.