Adelina’s Restaurant and Pizzaria, Mountain Top is first of our new review feature

Upon entering, we were greeted by a warm and family-friendly atmosphere. The modern decor, coupled with the option of two dining rooms and a private back room for gatherings, immediately made us feel at home. Perfect for both casual lunches and family dinners, the ambiance at Adelina’s is a blend of comfort and contemporary style.

In a new occasional series, the Times Leader will be visiting pizzerias that are named on the recently released Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail.

As we embark on our exciting journey through the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail, our first stop brought us to the delightful Adelina’s in Mountain Top. Right on Route 309 in a convenient location, Adelina’s set the bar high for our pizza exploration.

The menu at Adelina’s is a feast for the eyes and the stomach. It boasts an impressive variety, ranging from pizzas and strombolis to a wide array of sandwiches and entrees. Pizza lovers are spoilt for choice with 13 different round pizza options, including gluten-free and cauliflower crust alternatives, catering to various dietary needs. The square pizza selection adds six more mouth-watering choices to the mix.

For our pizza choice, we settled on the classic: a large cheese pizza. And oh, what a choice it was! Even though we’re no pizza connoisseurs, we could tell this was something special. The crust struck a perfect balance between thin and thick, adorned with just the right amount of bubbles. Topped with a harmonious blend of sauce and cheese, each bite was a delightful experience. At $12.75, this large pizza wasn’t just delicious, it was also great value.

What truly set our experience apart was the exceptional customer service. Our server, Ben, was the epitome of attentiveness. He kept pace with our endless water refills, a testament to our New Year’s resolution. His service was a reminder of how great staff can elevate a dining experience from good to extraordinary.

It’s no wonder that Adelina’s has bagged numerous ‘Best of Mountain Top and Surrounds’ awards. Their commitment to quality and service shines through in every aspect.

As we left Adelina’s, our spirits were high, and our appetites more than satisfied. It’s a place that not only serves great pizza but also creates memorable experiences. If this is how the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail begins, we can hardly wait to see what other delights await us. Stay tuned as we continue our gastronomic journey, sharing each delicious discovery with you!