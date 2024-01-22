Show to celebrate three decades of music

🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple announces The Classic Rock Show – World Tour 2024, will kick off in Scranton on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. This production by CMP Entertainment features hits from Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, AC/DC, The Beatles, Dire Straits, Meat Loaf, ZZ Top, Eric Clapton, Aerosmith, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Who, Boston, Toto, Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac and more.

The Classic Rock Show is an opportunity for rock fans, young and old, to celebrate three decades of the world’s greatest classic rock music with a multi-million dollar sound and light show to match. Note-for-note, anthem after anthem, riff after riff and solo after solo – organizers promise the night will culminate in a show-stopping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed.

The show will take place in the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre and is presented by Magic City Productions and the Scranton Cultural Center.

Tickets start at $44.30. A VIP Sound Check Experience Pre-Show Package is available for an additional fee. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and a cash bar and concessions will be available. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning January 26 at 10 a.m. at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. For more information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.